One year after his cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin recalls his ordeal and recovery in an Instagram post

Exactly a year ago, one of the most terrifying days in NFL history occurred. During a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field.

It all happened during the 5:58 mark of the first period. Fresh off a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin briefly stood up before falling back on the ground.

Remaining motionless for around nine minutes while being surrounded by paramedics, Hamlin was eventually sent by Ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Later on, it was announced that the defensive back suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field.

Now, a year later, Hamlin remembers his scary ordeal in an Instagram post. The post includes pictures and videos of himself recovering in the hospital, as well as various religious references and uplifting quotes.

Hamlin captioned the post “God's Child…1 year later.”

Damar Hamlin's push for heart safety

Ever since recovering, Hamlin has been very active in supporting causes and events related to heart safety. Just three months after his cardiac arrest, he visited an event in Capitol Hill to support the Access to AEDs Act, a bill promoting school access to automated external defibrillators for students.

Hamlin also attended a CPR training event hosted by The American Heart Association and the Carolina Panthers. Addressing the media during the training, the 25-year-old spoke on his desire to raise awareness on CPR, the method used for saving his life, as per Fox Sports.

Now back on the field with the Bills, Damar Hamlin's bounce-back story is one that will forever be remembered by the entire football community for years to come.