The Buffalo Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 3 matchup on Monday Night Football, and the stars are out for the game, including NBA legends Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. Prior to the game, Carter and McGrady took a photo with perennial Pro Bowler and Bills linebacker Von Miller.

You can see the photo for yourself in this post shared via ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 3: Bills vs. Jaguars

Additionally, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady enjoyed special perks at the Bills game. Besides the photo with Von Miller, Carter also took a picture with quarterback Josh Allen.

Moreover, they had “Bills Ownership Guest” passes on their necks, presumably allowing them to meet players and hang out on the field prior to and after the game.

On the other hand, Jozy Altidore, a pro soccer player for Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, also attended the game. He had scored 62 goals in 139 appearances with the club.

Hall of Famers Carter and McGrady have enjoyed long and productive NBA careers. For instance, and for the moment, Carter holds the record for most seasons played in the league, another record LeBron James will inevitably break upon his retirement.

Both players started their careers with the Toronto Raptors, and Carter became one of the greatest Raptors of all time before they traded Vinsanity to the New Jersey Nets in 2004.

Together with Carter and James, only four other players have played over 20 seasons in the NBA: Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Willis.

Likewise, Carter was one of the greatest dunkers of all time, with a nearly unbeatable highlight reel of dunks both in-game and Slam Dunk contests. Fans will always remember fondly his career-defining dunks at the 2000 All-Star Weekend, and the “Dunk of Death,” where he literally jumped over 7-footer Fredrick Weis during a game at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

T-Mac career highlights

Meanwhile, Tracy McGrady had seven All-Star selections, and two NBA scoring titles. He was Kevin Durant before Kevin Durant, a tall forward who can handle the ball and shoot from everywhere on the court.

Even Kobe Bryant said T-Mac was the hardest player he defended, owing to his height and versatility with the ball.

Unfortunately, a series of injuries cut his prime short and turned him into a journeyman where he played in China and a brief spell for the San Antonio Spurs.

McGrady entered the Hall of Fame in 2017 and will help induct his cousin, Vince Carter, in 2024.