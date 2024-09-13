It was a scary moment for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who suffered another concussion during their loss to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10. While Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will figure out their next steps, the person on the other end of the collision involving the signal-caller was Bills safety Damar Hamlin who spoke about the injury scare.

There is no doubt that Hamlin knows what it feels like to have their life in question in the aftermath of a football play as he had a near-death experience in January of 2023. Having collided with Tagovailoa on the play, he cited it as a “routine tackle” according to The Athletic as the quarterback went head-first into the tackle on fourth down to get the first and move the chains.

“I was just trying to make a routine tackle, trying to get them off the field on fourth down,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin spoke more on Tagovailoa's injury which is deeply concerning since he has been through now almost a handful of concussions where the conversations of medically retiring are amplified more than ever. The Bills star would further talk about the “trauma” that comes with a moment like this and talked about the steps he went through to overcome it and get back on the football field.

“It’s trauma. It will always be there,” Hamlin said Thursday. “I’m able to not be affected by it because of the work that I’ve done. I went through trauma therapy. I have a psychologist I talk to. It’s allowed me to push my mind forward, push my process forward. I did the hard stuff last year as far as putting the pads on, tackling, getting game-ready to know that I’m now perfectly fine and perfectly able to go back and play.”

Bills' Damar Hamlin reflects on experiences after Tua Tagovailoa scare

There is no doubt that Hamlin is back without limitations as he logged many snaps in Thursday night's win over the Dolphins where he recorded 10 total tackles.

“It’s football,” Hamlin said. “I did the hard s— last year to free my mind, to be able to know that the field is one of the safest places to be for my situation that happened. We’ve got so many professionals that practice these situations that happen, and that resulted in me being able to come back. So my mind is free. My mind is clear. I’m just out there trying to play football.”

Hamlin also has dealt with the same talks that Tagovailoa is currently going through which is the thought of retiring from the game of football. While every situation is different, Hamlin spoke about his perspective in being able to “tune all that out.”

“You’ve got to tune all that out,” Hamlin said. “At the end of the day, there’s nobody lining up on the field with you except the people that’s on your side. Ain’t nobody in the room with you when the cameras are off besides your family. Those are the opinions that matter.”

Besides recounting the moments before and after his cardiac arrest, Hamlin would send his best wishes to Tagovailoa in his recovery after the game and also through social media on X, formerly Twitter.

“Prayers to him,” Hamlin said of Tagovailoa. “I hope he has a speedy recovery, I know he’s a dog. He’s a fighter. He’ll be back soon, for sure.”

“My love and prayers with @Tua fasho.. Sending you strength and healing for a speedy recovery. 🙏🏾 much love broski,” Hamlin said on X.

Bills look to go 3-0 as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.