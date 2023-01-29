When life transcends the game. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin spoke publicly for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest in a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

“While I’m so thankful to everybody, I know it isn’t enough to just be thankful,” Hamlin said on his personal twitter account. “This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world, and with God’s guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things. I couldn’t do this without any of the support and love.”

Football fans will be touched to see Hamlin’s heartfelt message, as his condition was the primary thing on the minds of not just members of the Bills Mafia, but of so many people around the world who witnessed the athlete battle for his life. Hamlin has come far in his recovery efforts, making an appearance at last week’s Bills-Bengals Divisional Playoff Game.

His statement comes on the heels of wild conspiracy theories floating around that suggested Hamlin was not really present for the game last Sunday. It is possible Hamlin hoped to end all of the unfounded speculation so that he can move forward drama-free.

Hamlin’s perseverance had been a huge source of motivation in the Buffalo locker room, as the team played the rest of their season through an array of emotions. His declaration that his journey is only beginning gives a glimpse into the mindset of the young individual, who already has a well-documented reputation of giving back to the community through his fundraising efforts.

By the sound of it, Damar Hamlin is planning on using his recent experiences as fuel for the next chapter of his journey. The Bills, their fans and the football community will likely be willing passengers on that ride.