Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made incredible strides in his recovery from on-field cardiac arrest earlier this month, but his family spokesperson says he still has a long way to go.

Hamlin’s longtime friend and business partner Jordon Rooney told ESPN on Thursday night that the road to recovery would be a long one: “Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery. Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly,” Rooney said.

“He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He’s upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this.”

Rooney has been at Hamlin’s bedside in hospitals in both Cincinnati and Buffalo, as well as Hamlin’s home in Buffalo, since the cardiac arrest occurred in a game against the Bengals on Jan 2, per ESPN.

Rooney’s statement comes a day after Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Hamlin has been at the team facility in Orchard Park almost daily to visit his coaches and teammates.

“It’s limited, just overall,” McDermott told ESPN of what Hamlin has been doing. “But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here.”

“He hasn’t been participating in team meetings but is dipping his toe back in here and, you know, getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

Although Damar Hamlin did not attend the team’s home wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins to kick off the postseason, he was watching closely. The 24-year-old will continue to cheer the team on as they host the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday afternoon.