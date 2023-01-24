There are conspiracy theories making waves around the internet in reference to Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin made an appearance at the Bills-Bengals NFL Playoff game on Sunday. However, a conspiracy has emerged that states it wasn’t actually Hamlin who appeared, but rather it was a clone. Damar Hamlin responded to the theories on Twitter.

He later tweeted that we will hear from him soon.

“Thankful for all the GENUINE love, thoughts & prayers from all across the world.. y’all will hear from me soon!”

The Damar Hamlin conspiracy theories began to surface after the Bills-Bengals postseason game. Hamlin’s face was hidden, in a sense, while on camera. He was wearing a mask and sunglasses. The snowy Buffalo weather made any footage of him during the game from the outside almost impossible to see. Since we never got a clear image of him, the conspiracy theories have claimed he actually died on the field after collapsing in the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game.

For the most part, people have looked past these wild conspiracy theories. Bills fans were ecstatic once it was announced that Hamlin would be attending the game this past Sunday.

But the theories are not all that surprising. People are always looking to create new rumors and get attention. But Damar Hamlin shut down any talk of this “clone” conspiracy.

It will be interesting to see if his teammates address this topic. Damar Hamlin himself will likely address it at some point in-front of a camera. But until that happens, the theories will continue to emerge.

Fortunately, the majority of fans will not take them seriously.