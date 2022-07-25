Dawson Knox drops big hint on future with Bills

The Buffalo Bills are looking to assemble a Super Bowl-winning roster, and in order to do so, they’ll need to lock down some key players for the future. That includes tight end Dawson Knox, who has emerged as one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets in the passing game over the past couple of years.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Knox expressed his desire to get a new deal done with the Bills as he enters the final year of his current contract. Via Sal Capaccio, Knox made clear that he wants to stick around in Buffalo for the long haul.

Dawson Knox, going into the last year of his contract, says “first and foremost I want to be here” and adds he recently bought a house in WNY. Said he has definitely communicated that he would like to get an extension with the Bills. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) July 25, 2022

Knox didn’t mince words when expressing that he is keen on signing a contract extension with the Bills. He referenced the nearly $1 million home he bought in West New York near Orchard Park as a sign that he’s committed to continuing his career in Buffalo. Knox reportedly bought a home in Western New York for a sum of $995,000 back in January.

Knox is playing under the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. The 25-year-old is due to make $2.5 million during the 2022 NFL season before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2023.

Last season, Dawson Knox enjoyed a breakout campaign that saw him register a career-high 49 receptions, 587 yards, and nine touchdown receptions. His nine touchdown receptions were tied for first in the league with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Ravens’ Mark Andrews, and Patriots’ Hunter Henry.

After a somewhat slow start during his first two seasons with the Bills, Knox has emerged as a premier option in Buffalo’s offense and a top target for Allen. The Bills are hoping he’ll continue to make strides in his fourth season in the league, and fans will certainly be pleased to hear that Knox is committed to extending his stay in Buffalo.