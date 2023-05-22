DeAndre Hopkins has been speculated as a trade candidate for half the teams in the NFL by now, so fans will take everything he says with a grain of salt, especially since he is not the general manager of the Arizona Cardinals. Still, however, his recent declaration of love for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is bound to raise some eyebrows.

“One of my favorite quarterbacks I’ve been watching since he came into the league is Josh Allen,” Hopkins told I Am Athlete on Monday, per Buffalo Fanatics. “He reminds me of a new-school Andrew Luck. I love Josh Allen.”

It should be noted that Hopkins’ praise was in response to a hypothetical question about a list of QBs he would want to play with in the second act of his career. However, a trade might be inevitable depending on the Cardinals’ agenda. The myriad of question marks surrounding Kyler Murray’s health and the quality of the roster could incentivize the organization to capitalize on Hopkins’ value.

As far as the Bills Mafia is concerned, an Allen-Hopkins connection is already worth fantasizing about. A top wide receiver could be the magic elixir that cures this city’s Super Bowl hankering. Of course, there is a major obstacle to forming this superstar pairing. Money.



DeAndre Hopkins is currently set to make more than $19 million next season, which would be way out of reach for Buffalo. Now, the team could restructure his contract and move some other things around to complete this earth-shattering move, but financial sacrifices will still need to be made on the back end. Fans would say that a potential championship is certainly worth that burden.

The Bills and Cardinals brass will make that final decision, but the more Hopkins pumps up Allen, the harder it will be to not pull the trigger.