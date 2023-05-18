A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

No one’s expecting Rory McIlroy to all of a sudden start jumping through tables, but what’s clear is that he is now part of Bills Mafia. The Northern Irishman golf superstar was welcomed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen along with veteran linebacker Von Miller to Bills fandom when the said athletes met Wednesday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

“It certainly makes it easier to root for the Bills when Josh Allen is throwing the football,” Rory McIlroy said a day before he and the Buffalo signal-caller personally got to meet at the site of this year’s PGA Championship, which will kick off Thursday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to end up as the last man standing at the 2023 PGA Championship. Other strong contenders for the Wanamaker Trophy are Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas.

Rory McIlroy is no stranger to success at the PGA Championship, as he’s already won two Wanamaker Trophies so far in his career. He won this major for the first time in 2012 and then again in 2014. However, Rory McIlroy is definitely longing to win another major, as he’s not won one since 2014 when he topped both the PGA Championship and the Open Championship that year.

The 34-year-old Rory McIlroy is 6-for-8 in PGA TOUR events this season with a win, having won THE CJ CUP in South Carolina last October. In his most recent start, McIlroy had a T-47 at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship