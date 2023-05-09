A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Last year, punter Matt Araiza was immediately released by the Buffalo Bulls after a civil lawsuit was filed alleging the then-rookie Araiza and two other former teammates with the San Diego State Aztecs of gang-raping a minor in 2021. Since then, no arrests have been made and Araiza remains without a charge. Prosecutors have even announced that they would not press any criminal charges related to the case.

A 200-plus page transcript of a meeting between the deputy district attorney and the girl and her attorney has also just been recently accessed by Yahoo Sports, and it gives a clearer picture of why Matt Araiza hasn’t been charged. For one, it says that Araiza was not even at the location where the alleged gang rape occurred.

Via Yahoo Sports:

Perhaps most notably, the district attorney’s office concluded Araiza couldn’t have led the girl into the alleged gang rape because he had “left” the home at about 12:30 a.m., an hour prior to when evidence suggested the alleged gang rape would have occurred.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He wasn’t even at the party anymore,” deputy district attorney Trisha Amador explained to the girl. Later Amador stated of the timeline of events, “All I know is that at that point, suspect Araiza is gone from the party.”

Matt Araiza, who was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, gained social media fame even before he turned pro, thanks to his Punt God label.

At the moment, Matt Araiza’s future in the NFL remains unclear.