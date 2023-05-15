Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Forget football. Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen might have a future in baseball. Allen, who is in Toronto to watch the Blue Jays take on the New York Yankees on Monday, was allowed to take the field at the Rogers Centre during batting practice.

The Bills star did not disappoint, smashing several home runs that left onlookers stunned. Check out Allen in the box, courtesy of the Blue Jays’ Twitter account.

Well done by the Blue Jays‘ Twitter account, which posted footage of Allen swinging for the fences with the accompanying words that the Bills star had been “recalled from Buffalo in a roster move.”

While it’s just batting practice and not a live baseball game, it’s hard to ignore both Allen’s sweet swing and the sound of the ball off of his bat.

This isn’t the first time Allen has wowed on the diamond, either.

The Bills signal-caller belted several tape-measure home runs at a charity softball game earlier this month.

Buffalo’s front office and coaching staff can’t be too thrilled with this development, especially considering the fact that they have not-so-gently nudged Allen to slide in 2023, so as to avoid taking big hits.

However, Allen is, for all intents and purposes, just out there having fun and is not going to be taking up baseball as a hobby- we think.

And, to cap off his trip to the Blue Jays’ home ballpark, Allen got to meet Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr and others, who posed for a photo with the Bills star.

Now, Allen can sit back and watch the game, unless the Blue Jays need a pinch hitter against the Yanks.