Gabriel Davis opens up the scoring for Bills with insane 98-yard touchdown vs. Steelers

It didn’t take long at all for the Buffalo Bills to open up the scoring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday. After a special teams gaffe on the opening kickoff saw the Bills start from their own 2-yard line, Gabriel Davis took matters into his own hands. Josh Allen found Davis over the middle of the field who had split the coverage of two Steelers’ defensive backs. Davis did the rest, taking it to the house for a jaw-dropping 98-yard touchdown on just the third play of the game.

A 98 YARD STRIKE FROM JOSH ALLEN TO GABE DAVIS 💥pic.twitter.com/KThDMBwCpL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 9, 2022

Talk about a loud start to the game. Bills Mafia was going absolutely mental after Davis housed the touchdown pass from Allen, giving Buffalo an early lead in the game.

The Bills found themselves deep in their own territory after a muffed kickoff return from Taiwan Jones. After two unsuccessful plays from just outside their own end zone, Allen took a shot downfield to Davis. The speedy wide receiver created separation between himself and the Steelers DBs, and took off from there. Once he caught the ball, there was no one stopping Gabriel Davis as he jetted off toward the end zone.

While the Bills looked to be on the verge of a rare, early three-and-out, Josh Allen and Davis had other ideas, connecting for the insane 98-yard touchdown and making a big statement just a few plays after the opening kickoff. Rather than force a punt and start in great field position, the Steelers’ defense got burned badly during the first drive.