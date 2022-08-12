‘I pick out the kids’: Josh Allen snubs adults asking for autographs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has seen his popularity skyrocket after having a monster season last year. He led the Bills to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs. With popularity comes fame. With fame comes people wanting your autograph.

Earlier this month, the Bills quarterback snubbed his teammate, Case Keenum, who was disguised as an adoring fan looking for an autograph. That led to the discovery that Allen has a personal stance about signing autographs for adults.

“I try to sign just for the kids,” Allen said, per the Buffalo News. “There’s some, you hate to see it and you know it, and you can tell it’s not their item. It is what it is. . . . I do apologize to the adults. Kids are kinda what makes this go. I remember being that kid.”

In recent years, the sports memorabilia market has exploded. That has caused an increase in demand for athlete’s autographs. Clearly, Allen has taken notice.

Autograph hawkers were terrorizing Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen at Bills Camp (tiktok/johnniexwhite) pic.twitter.com/CgZGAdsk8M — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) August 7, 2022

All of this comes amid a video online that saw fans acting in a very disrespectful way toward Allen and teammate Stefon Diggs. Diggs was attempting to sign autographs for fans in the tunnel during training camp. However, people were just throwing items at him. He became overwhelmed and eventually gave up.

Then as Josh Allen was jogging by, another fan threw a piece of memorabilia and hit Allen. The Bills QB stopped, clearly not happy, and had a few words for some fans in the stands.