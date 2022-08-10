Josh Allen, Bills completely bamboozled by hilarious Case Keenum fake fan prank

The road to the Super Bowl is a long, arduous one that the Buffalo Bills know all too well. So, it’s nice to see a team with championship aspirations let loose a little bit. That’s exactly what happened Tuesday at Bills training camp.

Veteran quarterback Case Keenum, now in his 10th season in the NFL, decided to prank his fellow Bills teammates by dressing up as an unsuspecting fan who just wants an autograph. Keenum wore a bucket hat, sunglasses and a Bills shirt. It wasn’t quite Clark Kent wearing just glasses, but it was close. And, of course, hilarity ensued.

“I’m going to see today how many autographs I can get from my teammates,” Keenum said in the video.

Keenum was able to fool a few of his teammates, including Isaiah McKenzie, who finally recognized the Bills’ backup quarterback on his second request for an autograph.

Case Keenum even tried to prank Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, but the Pro Bowl quarterback couldn’t be fooled.

“Josh, Josh, Josh,” Keenum proclaimed to Allen as he exited a tunnel. “You’re my favorite player, man. You’re my favorite player, man.”

“I love you, Josh,” Keenum added. That’s when Keenum’s ruse was up. Josh Allen recognized his backup and was all smiles as he realized what was actually happening.

Keenum’s disguise was so good that he was nearly ejected from practice by Bills security, who were just trying to do their jobs.

It’s all smiles in Buffalo as they try to move past their heartbreaking loss in the AFC playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.