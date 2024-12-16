Bill Simmons might not be bullish on the Buffalo Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl in 2024, but Josh Allen keeps putting up Superman numbers. And Allen got an all-time take from Colin Cowherd, according to a post on X.

“Josh Allen is the most talented quarterback I’ve ever seen,” Cowherd said. “I'll die on that hill,” Cowherd said. “We're all lucky we were born in a time you can watch him. I've never seen anything like it.”

Josh Allen ran for two scores in the first quarter and threw two touchdown passes in the second half as the Bills outlasted the Detroit Lions, 48-42, snapping the Lions ‘ franchise-record 11-game winning streak. Allen threw for a season-high 362 yards and ran 11 times for 68 yards and two scores. This came one week after being the first NFL player to throw and run for three touchdowns in a regular-season game.

Man among boys, it seems.

Bills QB Josh Allen having season for the ages

The 28-year-old superstar has thrown for 3,395 yards with 25 TD passes and only five interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 484 yards with 11 touchdowns. Quite simply, he has been unstoppable.

“Don’t confuse trophies with talent,” Cowherd said. “(Tom) Brady’s got more trophies than Mahomes. Patrick’s more talented. I always thought John Elway was like the greatest athlete — remember he was gonna play for the Yankees or the NFL — to play quarterback. Compared to Josh Allen, John Elway looks small and lumbering. The kid’s unbelievable. I’ve never seen a quarterback this good. I mean size or mobility, A-plus, plus, plus, plus, plus. It’s a little Lebron (James) in his prime. It’s a little (Shohei) Otani, a little Tiger (Woods). Where you can put the best athletes in the world out there, and he’s a notch above that.”

Allen, of course, does it through the air or one the ground.

“Since entering the NFL, he has the second-most rushing touchdowns,” Cowherd said. “He’s a quarterback.”

Cowherd also ignores the Bills’ sagging defense when predicting Allen will carry the team to the Super Bowl.

“Buffalo has allowed 86 points in the last two weeks,” Cowherd said. “And my take is, yeah, so what? They’ll get to the Super Bowl. Because Josh Allen in that time has 10 touchdowns. I worry about their defense, but they are getting some starters back.”

Plus, the Bills protect Allen. Cowherd pointed out Allen has not taken a sack in a month.

“It’s Week 15, he looks as fresh as newly cut flowers,” Cowherd said. “We’re all lucky were born in a time you could watch Josh Allen. I’ve never seen anything like it.”