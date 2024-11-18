The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, but Patrick Mahomes believes that this could be the motivation that the team needed for their remaining regular-season games.

After the game, Mahomes mentioned that the loss was “fuel” for the Chiefs.

“It's a good football team, so there's nothing to hang your head [about],” Mahomes said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. “We feel like we can play better, so we will get back to work and try to use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end.

“I'm hoping that [losing] is a benefit. I'm not going to say I or we relaxed, but at the same time I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of the game. I think it's going to spark us to have more urgency, especially at the start of football games, especially with the offense, and that comes from me and turning the ball over on the first drive. It's something you can't do in big games like this.”

The 30-21 battle was more of a statement win by the Bills than a losing effort by the Chiefs. Josh Allen and Co. have a known history of being shut down by Kansas City, but proved that things will be different this season. That became evident when Allen virtually took over for the Bills in the second half. The Chiefs, led by Mahomes, totaled 259 yards with only 181 passing and 78 rushing. Mahomes was pressured into two interceptions by the Bills defense.

Positive takeaways for the Chiefs in first loss of the season

It hasn't gone unnoticed that the Chiefs appear to always find themselves in close games. They are the true team to beat in the NFL. Head coach Andy Reid deserves a ton of credit for always keeping the Chiefs' composed in clutch situations.

The Chiefs are on the road for a favorable rebound matchup against the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Star running back Isiah Pacheco should be available, which could give Mahomes and the offense a solid boost.