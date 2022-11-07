Josh Allen had a forgettable performance in Week 9 against the New York Jets. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has looked unstoppable for the most part of the 2022 NFL season, but on Sunday versus the Jets on the road, Allen was unmistakably a human. He played nowhere near his top form, as he finished with just 205 yards with zero touchdowns and a pair of interceptions on 18-of-34 completions in a 20-17 defeat.

Allen was hard on himself when he spoke to reporters following the contest. “It’s tough to win when your quarterback plays like shit,” a clearly frustrated Josh Allen said about how things went for the Bills, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Josh Allen also got thrown to the ground by the Jets’ defense a total of five times for a loss of 22 yards. However, he did have success on the ground where he collected 86 rushing yards and a couple of touchdowns on nine carries, but those were not enough to make up for his blunders. He nearly got picked three times, but a wayward pass he threw in the second half was dropped by a Jets defender. Allen also had two fumbles.

The Bills had their four-game win streak snapped by New York, though, Buffalo is still on top of the AFC East division with a 6-2 record. The Jets and the Miami Dolphins, who won in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, are breathing down the necks of Buffalo with identical 6-3 records.

Allen and the Bills will look to recover in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings at home.