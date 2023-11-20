Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was happy to get back in the win column after what had been a chaotic week.

On Sunday afternoon, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills improved to 6-5 on the 2023 NFL season with an impressive home victory over their divisional rivals, the New York Jets. Concerns about the Bills' propensity to make back-breaking mistakes at inopportune times were running rampant this week after the Bills' crushing loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night football last week, with growing angst around Allen's unfortunate designation as the NFL leader in turnovers heading into this week.

However, the Bills left little room for doubt with their performance on Sunday, winning the game 32-6 in what was a dominant performance in all three phases of the game.

After the contest, Allen described how good it felt to get back in the win column in such resounding fashion after what had been a rather tumultuous week.

“It wasn’t an easy week, I’ll tell you that,” said Allen, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. “…today we played close to, not as good as we can play, but we played better.”

In the win over the Jets, Josh Allen looked more like the best, MVP candidate level version of himself, completing 20 of his 32 pass attempts, good for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception. James Cook led Buffalo in rushing yards with 73 on 17 carries, while Khalil Shakir hauled in three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Up next for the Bills is arguably their toughest test of the season, as they will hit the road to take on the reigning NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on November 26.