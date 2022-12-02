Published December 2, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The New England Patriots, led by Bill Belichick, have always been one of the best teams in the NFL. Since the turn of the century, which coincides with Belichick’s first season as head coach, the Patriots have only missed missed the postseason four times. However, it seems as if the franchise is on its downturn, and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are helping push them downwards into an even more precipitous fall.

On Thursday night, the Bills defeated the Patriots, 24-10, at Gillette Stadium. Led by Josh Allen’s record-setting two-touchdown performance, Buffalo had every answer for whatever the Patriots attempted to do to claim the win. And in the process of doing so, the Bills prove that they might hold the secret sauce to defeating Belichick’s men.

The Bills are the only team during the Patriots’ Bill Belichick era to defeat New England by double-digits in three straight games (including regular season and playoffs), per ESPN Stats & Info. In addition, Buffalo has won three straight on the Patriots’ home field, making them the first to ever accomplish the feat.

Since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020, the Patriots have only won once against the Bills. That win came on December 2021, a 14-10 close victory that may have angered Buffalo. Buffalo proceeded to blow them out three straight times since then, including a 47-17 rout over New England during last postseason’s Wild Card round.

Perhaps Tom Brady is just what the Patriots need to go back to their dominant ways over the Bills. Brady went 32-3 against the Bills in his 18 seasons as New England’s undisputed number one quarterback.

Nonetheless, Buffalo appears primed to usurp the Patriots as the AFC East’s powerhouse, especially with performances like the one they just pulled off on Thursday night.