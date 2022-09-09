Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season widely considered among the serious contenders for the Super Bowl. It did not take long before the Bills reminded everyone of that, as they struck first in the season’s kick-off game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night, courtesy of a sweet Josh Allen find to an open Gabriel Davis who waltzed into the end zone to get Buffalo ahead early.

Josh Allen to Gabe Davis for the first touchdown of the 2022 season! 🔥pic.twitter.com/baB7M1xFBj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

Needing just one more yard to get a fresh set of downs, the Bills elected to go for a passing play, which seemingly the Rams did not expect, as barely anyone was near Gabriel Davis to contest his catch. That’s just the perfect read and the perfect throw for Josh Allen, who is one of the favorites to win the Most Valuable Player award in the 2022 NFL season.

A matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams does look to be just the right opponent for Josh Allen and the Bills from the get-go. Expected to contend for the Super Bowl this season, the Bills will be able to gauge just how far they’ve come from last season when they got bounced out in dramatic fashion from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

As for Gabriel Davis, his touchdown reception should make not only Bills fans happy but his fantasy football owners as well. He is, after all, a huge breakout candidate in 2022.

Josh Allen and the Bills fly back home after the Rams game for Week 2’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans.