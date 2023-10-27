Buffalo Bills fans were holding their breath when star quarterback Josh Allen entered the blue medical tent holding his injured throwing shoulder on Thursday night. The injury, which Allen initially suffered during the Week 6 win over the New York Giants, did not keep him from returning to the game and leaving his impact though, as he accounted for three total touchdowns in the 24-18 win over Tampa Bay in Week 8.

After the game, Allen spoke to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo about his injury, easing any concerns that the issue will keep him from missing game action.

Why Josh Allen didn't leave game with injury

“It’s gonna take a lot for me not to play. I’m going to be a little sore for a couple of days. … I’m glad it’s a Thursday night game. We’ll have some time to rest.”

Allen said it's “going to take a lot” for him to leave a game or not play in a game altogether, something that should reassure Bills fans. It's a sentiment that was echoed by Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who told reporters that you'd have to “take his helmet away” to keep him from going back into a game.

Of course, it's not ideal that Allen, who has been dealing with the injury for a couple weeks now, seemed to aggravate it against the Buccaneers. And there may be instances where the team's medical staff has to protect Allen from himself, given his competitive nature.

But fortunately for Josh Allen, Buffalo will have 10 days until their next game, a Sunday Night Football clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.

How did Allen hurt his shoulder?

Allen had his right shoulder drilled into the turf, then had to be checked for a concussion back in Week 6 vs the Giants. The latter was of no further concern, but the former injury has lingered.

The Bills star explained what happened to his shoulder on Thursday night, per NFL.com.

“I mean, took a little fall on it, and just felt a little funky about it, but you know, just trying to keep it warm and keep it loose.”

Allen, who said he fell on his right shoulder, told reporters that he “didn't want to get hit” on his 13-yard touchdown run adding that he “wasn't feeling great.”

Perhaps that explains why Allen fired quick passes out of the pocket for much of the second half. It's clear that Josh Allen will be dealing with the shoulder moving forward, but most importantly, he has proven that it's something he can play through.