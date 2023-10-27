The Buffalo Bills' up-and-down season certainly wouldn't get any better if QB Josh Allen were to suffer an injury. But it seems like he is dealing with a lingering medical condition. Things even got a little hairy during the Bills' Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following a rushing attempt in the second quarter, Allen landed hard on his right shoulder, and appeared to be in some pain. He finished the drive, and even punctuated it with a 13-yard touchdown run. But he then proceeded to the blue medical tent to get looked at, per NBC's Pro Football Talk.

It got to the point that backup quarterback Kyle Allen started warming up on the sidelines. But when Buffalo got the ball back following a Bucs field goal, Josh Allen took his place in the huddle. On the first play of the drive, Allen's pass attempt was tipped by a blitzing S Antoine Winfield and intercepted by DE William Gholston.

Clearly Allen is dealing with an injury of some sort. He's been on the team's injury report with a right shoulder injury the past two weeks, although he's been a full participant.

This puts the Bills and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in a quandary.

Part of what makes Allen the unicorn he is in the NFL is his running ability as a quarterback. Obviously, it would behoove Buffalo to dial up fewer plays that allow Allen to run the ball and thus absorb contact.

But will the offense suffer by limiting Allen's instincts to tuck the ball and run around, through, and over defenders?

The status of Allen's right shoulder is one that will likely linger throughout the season. It will definitely bear a close watching.