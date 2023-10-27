Josh Allen has seen the emergence of his new and sharp weapon in Dalton Kincaid during their win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dalton Kincaid showed up when the Buffalo Bills needed him most and delivered. The boost he got from Khalil Shakir, Stefon Diggs, and the rest of the receiving unit also got the team their fifth victory of the season.

The Bills quarterback was ecstatic to talk about Dalton Kincaid's amazing performance. He unveiled how proud he is of the tight end, via Henry McKenna of FOX Sports.

“He feels like he's been in this league a long time. He's a professional. … I thought he stepped up to the challenge and we're going to have to get him more involved in the offense as the season goes by,” was the stern message from Josh Allen to the coaching staff after they had beaten the Buccaneers.

In this game, Kincaid got five carries which helped him notch 65 receiving yards. The most impressive part was the Bills tight end's ability to penetrate the opponents' secondary. It got him an average of 13 yards every time the ball was in his hands. A 22-yard touchdown capped off his breakout performance which was darted straight to his hands by Allen. They would also convert on the extra point through Tyler Bass' field goal immediately afterward.

Kincaid has a lot to learn to become one of the most effective tight ends in the league. But, he already has one thing covered and that is having a good quarterback that loves passing to him. Along with Bills greats like Stefon Diggs to space out the coverage, he will surely thrive.