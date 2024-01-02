The latest on Josh Allen's neck issue.

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for an all-important showdown in Week 18 against AFC East division rivals Miami Dolphins. However, there seems to be some concern with regard to the status of quarterback Josh Allen, with Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott saying on Monday that the signal-caller is experiencing soreness in the neck.

That being said, it doesn't seem that the neck issue is serious enough to keep Allen off the practice field (h/t Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News).

Asked if this will affect practice status, Sean McDermott says “not that I’m aware of” for Josh Allen.

Allen sustained a stinger in Week 17's matchup against the New England Patriots, which likely is what's causing discomfort for the star quarterback. In the Patriots game, Allen passed for just 169 yards and zero touchdowns with an interception on 15/30 completions. While his passing numbers were a letdown, he made up for it with a big performance on the ground, as he rushed for 44 yards and two scores on 11 carries to help the Bills come out on top, 27-21.

Bills gearing up for important matchup vs Dolphins in Week 18

All Allen and the Bills need to do on Sunday to make the playoffs is beat the Dolphins. They can still make it to the postseason if they suffer a loss at the hands of Miami but that's if the Baltimore Ravens avoid getting upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the event that Allen gets surprisingly ruled out for the D0lphins game, the Bills will likely turn to backup Kyle Allen.