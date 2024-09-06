After what Xavier Worthy did in his NFL debut, all eyes will be on Buffalo Bills rookie Keon Coleman. Like Worthy, Coleman is coming to a roster this offseason ready to contend for a Super Bowl. But in a recent appearance on the Scoop City Podcast, Bills quarterback Josh Allen wanted to temper immediate expectations about his rookie wideout. However, Allen also dropped a nugget that should excite Buffalo fans for the duo this upcoming season.

“I think he’s got a lot of short-game quickness,” said Allen about Coleman. “I think people underestimate that about him. When we go one-on-one, he could play the slot, he could play outside, and his releases are pretty dang good. He’s strong at the point of catch. So again, it’s going to be an adjustment period; it isn’t going to be perfect right away, but we’re going to keep working and continue to get better. I’m very excited to see what we’ve seen out of him in training camp so far, and hopefully, we have a long time together.”

The rookie will have to adjust to life at the professional level, but Allen and the Bills will gamble on Coleman's upside for their offense. Coleman's skillset is needed, especially after Stefon Diggs' and Gabe Davis's departures. While he might not have an NFL debut like Worthy did, Coleman should be a stud in Buffalo this season.

What to expect of Bills rookie Keon Coleman this season

Coleman was an end-zone magnet last season, hauling in 50 catches, 658 yards, and 11 touchdowns with Florida State. Those stats with the Seminoles earned him first-team All-ACC honors. He also took home third-team All-Big Ten status in 2022, recording 58 receptions, 798 yards, and seven scores while with Michigan State.

However, Coleman isn't a wholly refined prospect yet via NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

“Coleman has excellent size and ball skills,” said Zierlein. “He’s not sudden and doesn’t have great speed, so beating press and creating breathing room against tight man coverages will depend on his ability to improve as a route-runner.”

This is typical for taller receivers, as their longer strides usually result in less explosion and quickness. Coleman's route-running, though, can be worked on over time. This is a common issue for younger receivers, and it's a skill that comes with reps and experience. That might mean Coleman isn't a perfect replacement for Diggs. However, Coleman still has the potential to become a big-bodied safety blanket that can be trusted with jump balls.