It was a special night Thursday for Kansas City Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy who even got a shout out from Texas Longhorns fan Matthew McConaghuey after a stunning performance in the opening win over the Baltimore Ravens. Worthy would also get credit from Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes who after giving his instant reaction to the victory, spoke highly of the wide receiver after scoring two touchdowns.

On top of the two touchdowns, Worthy caught two passes for 47 yards to go along with 21 yards on the ground which the lone rush led to the early score to kick off the Chiefs' season. Mahomes would say after the game that having Worthy out on the field “opens up stuff” for the team that leads to explosive plays for other stars like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice according to ESPN.

“Just having him out there, it just opens up stuff,” Mahomes said. “You saw when he's out there, they're playing shell coverages. It's getting guys like [Travis Kelce] and it's getting guys like [Rashee Rice] open underneath, and that's what's so great about this offense is we're able to do all of that, and that's when we're at our best.”

There was no doubt that the Chiefs wanted Worthy as they traded up to get the Longhorns product with the 28th overall pick as his speed was already on an elite level. He would describe the Thursday night win, comparing it to “playing in the backyard.”

“I feel like nerves aren't really a thing for me,” Worthy said. “I feel like I come in, and it's just like being a kid again, playing in the backyard.”

Chiefs' Xavier Worthy, Patrick Mahomes detail both touchdowns

The rushing touchdown was one of the clear showcases of Worthy's talent and what the Chiefs saw in him as he was just glad he didn't fumble like he did in the preseason according to Arrowhead Pride.

“It was crazy because we ran that in the preseason and I fumbled,” Worthy said. “…But for them to have that trust in me — and I told Coach (Matt) Nagy, I think this play is going to score, and it happened. So, it’s just an amazing moment that my first touch was a touchdown in the NFL.”



Then with his second score, Mahomes saw a clear opportunity in busted coverage and fired it to Worthy.

“The moment he played cover two, I think everybody else played cover two too,” Mahomes said. “Then, there was no safety there, so I just fired it to him and he scored a touchdown. It was definitely a busted coverage, but that happens early in the year, and I just had to take advantage of it.”



“He's so cool, calm and collected all the time,” Mahomes continued. “You never even see the excitement on him, but he goes out there and makes plays. Obviously, we want to continue to use him more and more, but I thought he had a great day today, making big plays and big moments.”

The Chiefs start the season 1-0 in the quest for a third straight title and face the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15.