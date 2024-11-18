ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Amari Cooper rides the Josh Allen hype train. Josh Allen heard a little GOAT talk. And Allen regained the NFL MVP odds lead over Lamar Jackson after the Bills' exciting win versus the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Bills ruined the Chiefs’ chase for a perfect season Sunday as quarterback Allen’s fourth-and-two touchdown run sealed a 30-21 victory over the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. According to the FanDuel NFL season award betting odds, Allen became +125 while Jackson stands at +200.

Falling in line behind those guys are Jared Goff (+800), Patrick Mahomes (+1,200), Jalen Hurts (+1,700), and Justin Herbert (+2,500).

Will Bills QB Josh Allen finally get there?

Allen has earned NFL MVP votes in three of the last four years but has never taken home the honor. He’s been in the conversation for the 2024 award, but had been trending the wrong way recently. Beating the Chiefs solved that.

If Allen wins, he would become the first member of the Bills to earn the honor since Thurman Thomas in 1991.

It seems like everybody sees the way Allen is emerging this year, including the Bills’ defensive players. Cornerback Taron Johnson said Allen is quite a weapon, according to buffalobills.com.

“I'm just proud of our guys,” Johnson said. “Our offense, I mean, Josh is incredible. We're just blessed to have a guy like that on our squad.”

And Allen’s receiver, Khali Shakir, likes being a teammate of the star, according to buffalobills.com.

“I've said this before since I've been a Bill, like when Josh takes off, I find myself sometimes just watching, like, ‘Wow. He's different,” Shakir said.

Amari Cooper added, “The Josh Allen experience, it's been phenomenal, man. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations. And that's exactly what he did.”

Also, head coach Sean McDermott trusted Allen to make a fourth-down play with the game hanging in the balance.

“We mapped it out during the week and felt strongly that that was the right decision,” McDermott said. “There's been too many games as you guys know, where Andy and Patrick have come back and you kick a field goal. And they go score a touchdown, or it's overtime, you know, just in different games where they've been. They're just way too good to not go for it right there.”

Allen added, “Fourth and 2, appreciate Coach for trusting us. I’m going to do anything and everything that I can do to help this team win football games.”