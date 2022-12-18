By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Josh Allen had plenty of incredible plays on Sunday in their Week 15 win against the Miami Dolphins. However, it’s safe to say none is more memorable than his epic long run early in the fourth period.

The star QB–wearing the Bills’ red jerseys–looked like The Flash as he ran for 44 yards. It put Buffalo back in the red zone, and sure enough a couple of plays later, they scored and tied the game at 29-29.

Speaking to reporters after the win that allowed them to clinch the AFC East, Josh Allen talked about his long run and even made sure to include a movie reference in his assessment.

“He called a QB draw there. Just trusted the angle I was running on and found a way to scoot by. That’s really all it was. Felt like Forrest Gump,” Allen shared, via Bradley Gelber of USA Today.

Really, we would have been fine if he used a “The Flash” reference. It would have been fitting anyway. But to be honest, the “Forrest Gump” take is way better and funnier. Who else imagined Allen running like Forrest Gump in the movie?

Of course for those who’s faithfully following Allen and the Bills. That quote shouldn’t be too surprising. The Buffalo QB loves his movies, and no one would forget his “The Office” reference when engaging with actor Rainn Wilson aka Dwight Schrute.

With the Bills locked for the playoffs, maybe we’ll get more movie and TV show references from Allen during his press conferences.