Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills took care of business in a marquee showdown between Super Bowl contenders on Sunday. Up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Allen and the Bills outlasted the NFC North division team and came away with a 48-42 victory.

But before Buffalo fans could celebrate in full following the game, many of them got a bit of an injury scare concerning the quarterback when Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room along with his trainer, according to Alaina Getzenberg.

Bills' Josh Allen speaks up about his X-ray room visit

The good news is that Allen did not seem to suffer any injury. He later explained that his X-ray room was nothing but precautionary.

“Josh Allen went to the x-ray room just outside the Bills’ locker room after the game, but he just said he simply wanted peace of mind after taking a ‘funky fall,'” reported Jeff Darlington of ESPN. “No reason for concern after the x-rays were taken. No broken bones,” Darlington added.

For what it's worth, it appears that there were at least a couple of occasions in the Lions game where Allen took a hard shot while rushing with the ball.

Josh Allen had a solid outing overall for the Bills against the Lions. He racked up a total of 362 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while going 23-for-34. Adding to his incredible Sunday was the two rushing touchdowns he scored to go with 68 yards on the ground on 11 carries. It was another spectacular performance by the 28-year-old Allen, who got the Bills going again after a 44-42 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood in Week 14. Also giving Allen a big hand on offense was James Cook, as the running back led the Bills with 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Defensively, the Bills have some work to do after giving up a total of 84 points in their last two games, but at least they have already won the AFC East division and locked up a spot in the NFL playoffs.

The Bills are now 11-3 and will face off against the New England Patriots back home at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park in Week 16.