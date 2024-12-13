The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the AFC as we inch towards the playoffs. Buffalo is 10-3 heading into Week 15 and has already locked up a spot in the AFC playoffs after mathematically clinching the AFC East title.

Unfortunately, the Bills could not get a win last week despite a heroic effort from QB Josh Allen.

Now the Bills face an even tougher foe in the Lions. Many are calling this game a potential Super Bowl preview and for good reason. The Bills are playing better than ever and have a chance to oust the Chiefs in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Lions feel destined for their first ever Super Bowl berth.

Can the Bills rebound from Week 14 by beating one of the best teams in the NFL? Or will the Bills lose two games in a row during a crucial stretch of the regular season?

Below we will explore three Bills bold predictions ahead of their huge Week 15 matchup against the Lions.

Josh Allen will match every passing TD with either a rushing TD or turnover

One of the things that most people love about Josh Allen is that he's always exciting to watch. Allen is probably the most daring quarterback in the NFL and does not shy away from attempting big plays.

Obviously this is a trait that has served Allen very well. However, it also contributes to his sometimes volatile play. That story is starting to change in 2024.

Allen has only thrown five interceptions so far this season. He has passed for 3,033 yards with 23 touchdowns as well as nine rushing touchdowns. This season is by far Josh Allen's most complete performance as an NFL quarterback of his career.

I believe that Allen will go crazy against the Lions on Sunday. In typical Josh Allen fashion, he is so unpredictable that it is impossible to determine if that is a good or bad thing. Ultimately, I believe it will be a little of both.

My prediction: this one sounds a little complicated, so let me walk you through it. Allen's total rushing touchdowns and turnovers combined will equal his passing touchdowns. In other words, if Allen throws three passing touchdowns, then he will have any combination of rushing touchdowns and turnovers that adds up to three. For example, one rushing touchdown and two turnovers.

Josh Allen is the leading rusher for the Bills

The Bills have one of the most unique rushing attacks in the NFL. One strength of Buffalo's running game is how unpredictable it is.

One week you have to worry about Josh Allen rumbling for three touchdowns. The next James Cook will have a breakout game. Then Ray Davis and Ty Johnson get into the mix and all four players contribute.

This feels like what people talk about with the wide receiver room in Green Bay. Lacking a WR1 is not necessarily a problem if all of your receivers are dangerous. That's what Buffalo is doing with its running backs.

The problem is that Detroit has one of the best run defense units in the NFL. They are in the top five in the NFL in important statistical categories like rushing yards allowed, longest rushing play allowed, and rushing first downs allowed.

The Lions do a great job of shutting down conventional rushing attacks. As a result, I believe that Josh Allen will have to pick up the slack.

My prediction: Josh Allen will lead the Bills in rushing yards against the Lions. Allen will need to rumble for at least 55 rushing yards to secure the bold prediction. Honestly, this one feels like a lock.

Buffalo forces two turnovers from Jared Goff but cannot put Detroit away

The Bills may not be feeling too hot about their defense after giving up 44 points to the Rams.

That said, there are reasons for optimism surrounding Buffalo's defense. They are healthier than they have been for most of the season, especially at linebacker. Both Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard are back in the starting lineup and should improve the middle of Buffalo's defense heading into the playoffs.

This could actually be a huge benefit this week against the Lions. Jared Goff loves to target the middle of the field and has tossed multiple interceptions to linebackers this season.

I see Buffalo's linebacker room playing a crucial role in this game. If they can hold up in pass coverage and help shut down Detroit's running game, Buffalo may come out of Ford Field with a win.

My prediction: the Bills will force at least two turnovers from Lions QB Jared Goff. At least one of those turnovers will be an interception to Bills linebacker Matt Milano. However, these turnovers are not enough to swing the game in Buffalo's favor. The Bills lose by three points and barely miss covering the spread.