Training camp is often a time for teams to bond together. While practices are often serious and are meant to simulate in-game scenarios, for the most part teammates just have fun with their games. However, that wasn’t the case during the Buffalo Bills’ training camp, as two teammates got into it a bit.

As the Bills’ training camp on Saturday was coming to a close, star quarterback Josh Allen went for a play. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips attempted to stop the play, to no avail. However, it seemed like Allen took some issue with Phillips’ tackle attempt. Jay Skurski noted that after that play, Josh Allen shoved Jordan Phillips. It was a tense end to the day’s training camp.

Josh Allen just got heated after a keeper on a two-point conversion attempt. DT Jordan Phillips made some kind of contact with Allen, and the quarterback responded with a big shove. Quite an eventful end to practice. #Bills — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) July 30, 2022

It’s important to note that the Bills practiced today with protective pads for the first time in the offseason. As of the time of writing, neither Josh Allen nor Phillips have spoken about the incident. We can only speculate on what the star quarterback was mad about during the play. Perhaps Phillips used a bit too much force?

Altercations between teammates during training camps aren’t uncommon. Just yesterday, in fact, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ camp got a little intense when a small brawl broke out. Being naturally competitive players, it’s not uncommon for these guys to get a little heated when the game gets intense. Overall, Bills Mafia shouldn’t be too worried about this… probably.

The Bills’ goals for the 2022 season are plain and simple: get to the Super Bowl. They have come oh-so-close in the last two seasons, only to be denied in the playoffs. Is this finally the year of Josh Allen?