Like the rest of the NFL, the Buffalo Bills are in the minicamp portion of the preseason. It's a time for players around the league to prepare for the upcoming campaign and build chemistry with the new faces on the roster. However, for Buffalo, rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston suffered an apparent injury on Wednesday.

It's not entirely clear what the potential injury is right now, but it appears the 21-year-old cornerback was experiencing discomfort in his left knee, according to Alex Brasky of Bills Digest. Hairston walked off the field with trainers for the medical staff to take a closer look at his knee.

Rookie CB Max Hairston left the field with an apparent injury late during team drills at #Bills Wednesday mandatory minicamp. Hairston was worked on by athletic trainers — appeared to be testing the function and strength of his left knee area #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9nCVauBlb9 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

More details are sure to come, but for now, the good news is that the rookie corner was able to walk off the field under his own power. The Bills will monitor the situation, and more information regarding the injury will come to light in the coming days.

The Bills selected Hairston with the No. 30 pick overall of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's expected to be an immediate starter and play as a cornerback to help improve the secondary. Hairston gained plenty of experience during his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats. He spent three years with the program, serving as the starter in each of those three seasons.

He did fall into the latter portion of the draft, though, as Hairston missed five games last season due to a shoulder injury. But the talent is there, and the Bills were willing to take the risk. Maxwell Hairston ended his collegiate career with 89 total tackles (71 solo), three tackles for a loss, one sack, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns.

Five of his six career interceptions came in the 2023-24 season, which was easily the most productive year of Hairston's career playing college football. Hopefully, this knee injury isn't too serious and he can get back to action playing for the Bills soon.