Josh Allen gets brutally honest on 1 key change he needs to do for Bills

Josh Allen may have led the Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, but he knows his game is far from perfect. In fact, he believes there is one key aspect of his play that he needs to improve.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Allen shared his desire to do better when it comes to protecting himself. He understands very well he can’t be taking too many hits during games and risk getting injured, especially when running the ball. At the end of the day, for the Bills QB, the best ability is availability.

“I think I can be better in that aspect. But given the circumstances of what it was, understanding the flow of the game — I do things sometimes that are necessary in my eyes to help our team win a football game. That’s all it is. But at the end of the day, availability is the best ability. So, just understanding that and getting down and not taking too many hits — that’s year-in and year-out,” Allen said during his press conference, via The Spun.

Josh Allen actually led the Bills in rushing against the Rams, carrying the ball 10 times for 56 yards and one touchdown. However, in doing so, he also got hit several times.

The Bills Mafia will certainly love to see Allen protect himself better. After all, if they want to contend for the Super Bowl, they will need their QB fully healthy and at his best condition day in and day out.