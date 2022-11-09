By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now.

“Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is dealing with an elbow sprain, a UCL sprain which is really more of a pitcher injury than a quarterback injury. Kind of rare in football…this is what sometimes can happen when a player has a pass deflected.”

Rapoport then revealed Josh Allen’s status and hinted at a timetable.

“Day-to-day is a good way to describe it, because it really does depend on how he responds to today, to tomorrow, to Friday. From my understanding, his practice participation will be limited if any this week. No determination yet on whether he will be able to play, more of a functionality issue than anything else. Simply, can he grip a football, can he throw a football? We will see.”

This update follows up Rapoport’s previous report on Josh Allen, where he revealed that it is not considered to be a “major, major injury.” However, Allen not practicing is attention-catching. His practice availability as the week progresses will likely determine his status for the Bills-Vikings clash on Sunday.

There is no official ruling on his status for Buffalo’s upcoming game. But the fact that he is even considered questionable for this weekend is a good sign moving forward. The Bills are hopeful to have their star QB available for the postseason given their Super Bowl aspirations.