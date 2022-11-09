By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Their most recent loss to the New York Jets notwithstanding, the Buffalo Bills remain one of the favorites to claim the ever-coveted Super Bowl. However, their hopes of making noise in the postseason (should they make it, especially with the Jets and Miami Dolphins hot on their heels) will hinge on the health of star quarterback Josh Allen, who injured his elbow on the last drive of their loss on Sunday night.

Thankfully for Bills fans, they will be able to breathe a huge sigh of relief after the latest update on their prized QB. Ian Rapaport reported that Allen’s UCL injury (usually linked to Tommy John surgery that entails a long-term absence) could be managed and that the 26-year old is day-to-day.

“Josh Allen, believed to be dealing with an elbow sprain, a UCL sprain, which is something that he’s had in the past, is not considered to be a major, major injury which means the belief is that it is something he can play through,” Rapaport said. “It’s not a pain tolerance issue.”

From @GMFB: #Bills QB Josh Allen is dealing with a sprained right elbow, sources say, a UCL injury that will limit him this week. While it’s no sure thing that Allen plays vs the #Vikings, belief is it’s an injury he can manage moving forward. How he responds this week is key. pic.twitter.com/86HQb0Kdzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

Despite the good news, Josh Allen’s availability for the Bills’ Week 10 clash against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings remains questionable, and the Bills will continue to monitor the condition of his hurt elbow over the coming days, especially when these sorts of injuries can severely hamper a quarterback’s ability to perform the basics of the job.

“I’m not saying that he is definitively playing this week. That is described to me as being up in the air. […] From what I understand, he is expected to be limited in practice and that he will be judged day by day to see how he progresses. […] It is also gonna be something of a functionality issue as well. Sometimes, with this injury, it affects the grip of the football,” Rapaport added.

Hopefully for Bills fans, Josh Allen won’t be bothered any further by his elbow injury, especially with a crucial contest against fellow contenders Vikings right on the horizon.