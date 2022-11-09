By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is done answering Josh Allen injury questions for now, per Mike Giardi.

“Not going into the medical report. Not going to answer any more questions about Josh,” McDermott said. “We will see how he does. We’ll use common sense.”

Initial fear surfaced that Josh Allen may need Tommy John surgery after suffering a UCL injury. But nothing is set in stone at the moment. The Bills are taking a patient approach and will likely utilize secondary opinions if necessary.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently provided a positive update on Josh Allen, per Heavy.

“It is a UCL sprain, I believe is the proper term, which is a tiny tear. Some sort of an injury to his UCL (in his elbow),” Rapoport said. “If you watch it in slow motion, it’s a lot worse.”

A clip of the exact play where Josh Allen suffered the injury was recently released. Fortunately, according to Rapoport, the slow motion video makes it look worse than it actually is. Nevertheless, Buffalo will exercise patience with Allen. The Bills have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season, and they will need Allen on the field if they want to win a championship. But they also do not want to risky further injury by rushing him back too quickly.

With Sean McDermott not willing to answer Josh Allen injury-related questions, the QB’s status is currently up in the air. The Bills are hopeful that their star quarterback can return sooner rather than later.