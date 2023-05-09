A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen is coming off one of the best seasons of his career this past year. The 26-year-old led the Bills to the best record in the AFC East in the regular season with 13 wins. Thanks to Allen’s strong play, the Bills were able to reach the Divisional Round in the playoffs, only to fall to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

As it turns out, however, Allen’s success on the field has not exactly translated to his personal life. This is after rumors emerged of a breakup with girlfriend Britanny Williams last month following a lengthy five-year relationship between the couple. A friend of Williams all but confirmed the rumors by posting a cryptic photo of herself with Josh Allen’s supposed ex that had a very intriguing caption:

Hmm some of Britt’s friends throwing shade on our beloved Josh Allen. I don’t give a f*** #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fIyaK1tMVl — Linds$$$ – #stay humble #stay hungry (@duerinll) May 7, 2023

According to her friend, Brittany is “now accepting husband applications.” The post did not come from Williams herself, but given that the “news” came from someone who appears to be a close friend, this should serve as further confirmation of the rumored breakup.

This photo was taken during last weekend’s Kentucky Derby — an event that Josh Allen also attended. The pair was not together during the entirety of the festivities.

According to Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, Allen and Williams are childhood family friends who met at a pool party in Fresno, California when they were both just eight years old. They have been dating since 2017.

Williams has now reportedly removed all her photos with Allen on social media after she decided to unfollow the Bills star on Instagram. She supposedly also celebrated her last birthday without Allen.