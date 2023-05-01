Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Buffalo Bills have spent much of the offseason keeping their key players on board and filling the voids left by others. Josh Allen is surrounded on all sides by talented players in the offense. Now, they are bolstering their backfield with a veteran addition: Latavius Murray.

“The Bills signed veteran RB Latavius Murray to a 1-year contract. He visited them earlier in the offseason,” writes Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Buffalo officially announced the signing, their second of a running back this offseason.

The Bills’ running back room consists of James Cook, Nyheim Hines and Damien Harris, who filled the void left by Devin Singletary when he signed with the Houston Texans in free agency. Since Buffalo doesn’t need a true lead back in its offense, bringing in as many solid options as possible works well. The 33-year-old Murray is just that.

Across 13 games last season (12 coming with the Denver Broncos, one with the New Orleans Saints), Murray rushed for 760 yards and six touchdowns. The former Pro Bowler is simply a depth piece for the Bills, whose younger backs will handle more of the touches in various situations. Murray should be a great backup option for the Bills as they seek a Super Bowl appearance.

In this past weekend’s NFL Draft, the Bills traded up in the first round to get tight end Dalton Kincaid, a player that should improve the passing attack for Allen. They also drafted guards O’Cyrus Torrence and Nick Broeker and wide receiver Justin Shorter.