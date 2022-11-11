Published November 11, 2022

By Tim Capurso

Josh Allen’s status for Week 10 was not looking good heading into Friday’s practice session, as the Buffalo Bills quarterback deals with an elbow injury he suffered during last week’s loss to the New York Jets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told the media that the team would take Allen “hour-by-hour” with his injury in preparation for this week’s game.

Well, that proved to be a very honest statement, as Allen was spotted on the practice field by the media. The Bills quarterback was visible for a brief moment, as he ran off the field as soon as he saw the media in the team’s fieldhouse, Here’s the video, captured by Jon Scott on Twitter.

Nothing to see here, folks! Just Josh Allen, practicing without a brace or a sleeve on his throwing elbow, though he did appear to have tape on his throwing arm. Allen is not only good at avoiding the rush, but he’s also skilled at avoiding being filmed too.

It appears that the Bills star had good reason to take off and run, as the team has listed him as questionable for Week 10 vs. the Vikings. That’s top-secret Bills intel!

It doesn’t mean that he’s definitely playing but it gives him chance, whereas, he had zero chance to suit up heading into Friday.

If Allen is able to give it a go Sunday, he’ll be facing a Vikings defense that has allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game. Even a limited Josh Allen gives the Bills their best possible chance to win.

His status will be one to watch in the coming days.