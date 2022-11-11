Published November 11, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

After an electric start to the season, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills has fallen back down to Earth. They lost to division rivals New York Jets after an awful game from the QB. Now, there’s real danger in Buffalo regarding Allen, who is dealing with an elbow injury that could keep him out of the next few games.

So, how are the Bills dealing with Josh Allen’s injury ahead of their Week 10 date against the Minnesota Vikings? Well, according to head coach Sean McDermott, they are taking it one hour at a time before making any decision on their QB. It’s a smart decision for the team as they wait to see if Allen’s injury is serious or not. (via Matt Parrino)

“Today we’re going to literally take it one hour at a time and see how things go through the course of today and then go from there.”

Over the last few weeks, Bills fans have been speculating about a potential Josh Allen injury after a string of mediocre-to-bad games. Their worst fears were confirmed after Week 9, when the QB admitted that he’s been dealing with some elbow pain. Since then, there’s been confirmation that Allen is dealing with a UCL sprain.

After fears of a potential UCL tear and Tommy John surgery, hearing that Josh Allen’ injury is a sprain is a bit of a relief for Bills fans. Still, fans would feel more at ease if he was under center for their important matchup against the 7-1 Vikings.