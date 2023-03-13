Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Despite rumors that Aaron Rodgers could be traded to division rivals New York Jets, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen doesn’t seem overly concerned. In fact, he already has a rather funny plan to deal with Rodgers should he end up in the Big Apple.

During a recent conversation with former NFL wide receiver and Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, Allen was asked about his thoughts on Rodgers potentially going to the AFC East to be the Jets quarterback. Allen has nothing but respect for the Green Bay Packers QB and what he can do, but he couldn’t help but joke about it and reference Rodgers’ love for ayahuasca.

“Just keep some ayahuasca on hand,” Allen said, prompting a laugh from Marshall, per Optimistic Jets.

Josh Allen on Aaron Rodgers potentially being in the division 😂 pic.twitter.com/qMDFB00ZiI — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 12, 2023

It was definitely a hilarious response from Josh Allen, and the Bills star couldn’t have responded any better. For those not in the know, Aaron Rodgers made headlines in the past offseason after he revealed–amid his COVID-19 vaccine controversy–that he used the psychedelic drug ayahuasca in the previous two season, which has greatly helped him put up MVP-caliber campaigns.

Rodgers even went as far as to defending that it’s not a drug but instead a plant.

It remains to be seen if Rodgers would really end up becoming a Jet, but if he does, Allen better prepare to have some ayahuasca ready before he takes on Rodgers. Who knows, Allen might have an MVP season with the Bills as well.