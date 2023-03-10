Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to make headlines this NFL offseason, and this time, it’s for a completely non-football related reason.

The QB will be speaking at a psychedelics conference in Denver in June, after the veteran signal-caller has publicly discussed his experiences with the ayahuasca drug, according to Brad Matthews of the Washington Times.

The Psychedelics Science 2023 conference, which is hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, will take place in Colorado from Jun. 19-25, with Rodgers being billed as one of the main speakers.

“The organization and conference explore the utility of psychedelic, hallucinogenic drugs for medicinal and cultural purposes…Advocates contend that psychedelic drugs like LSD and psilocybin mushrooms can help treat mental health issues,” writes Matthews.

The 2023 conference will be the first one open to the public, with 10,000 attendees expected.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“[Ayahuasca] set me on my course to be able to go back into my job and have a different perspective on things,” Rodgers said prior to the 2020 season. “To be way more free at work, as a leader, as a teammate, as a friend, as a lover. I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career [in 2020].”

Rodgers will join podcaster and bestselling author Aubrey Marcus in a keynote address on Jun. 21, to talk about how these drugs can unlock “elite performance.”

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers has previously spoken with Marcus on the latter’s podcast to discuss an ayahuasca retreat he took in 2020; he went on to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award in 2020 and 2021.

Psychedelics were legalized for medicinal purposes in Colorado in the 2022 election, and the state joins Oregon in allowing a legalized psychedelics industry to develop.

The 39-year-old Rodgers remains with the Green Bay Packers, but by the time he shares his psychedelics journey with the public, he very well could be a member of the New York Jets.