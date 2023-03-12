Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The New York Jets’ attempt to trade for Aaron Rodgers could reach a conclusion soon. The Jets recently met with the quarterback, hoping to convince the Green Bay Packers quarterback to come to the Big Apple. Rodgers indicated to former NFL player Brandon Marshall that his decision about the Jets and his future with the Packers won’t drag on for much longer.

“Stay tuned,” Aaron Rodgers said on “I AM ATHLETE.” “It won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all of this.”

Aaron Rodgers … to the New York Jets?! 👀👀👀 “Stay tuned. It won’t be long.” 🚨 Subscribe for the full interview w/ @AaronRodgers12 📺 → https://t.co/metC0sKbqO pic.twitter.com/MnjXGE9eM3 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 12, 2023

The time limit that Rodgers is referring to could be the official start of free agency. NFL teams can start signing free agents Wednesday. The Jets and Packers would ideally like to know of Rodgers’ plans this week.

Rodgers hasn’t announced if he wants to retire, return to the Packers or be traded to another team. If Rodgers tells the Jets that he won’t go to New York, the team will have to pivot and try to acquire another veteran quarterback.

When asked by Marshall how his meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson went, Rodgers played coy.

“It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport,” Rodgers said. “That’s all I’m giving you.”

The Jets have been linked to Rodgers for weeks. With free agency just a few days away, there doesn’t appear to be another team that is aggressively trying to trade for the Packers star.

Jimmy Garoppolo could become the Jets’ top quarterback option if the team misses out on Rodgers. New York could potentially make an offer to Lamar Jackson. The Jets had discussions with Derek Carr, who ended up signing with the New Orleans Saints.

With each passing day, a split between Rodgers and Green Bay appears to be more likely. If the Packers trade Rodgers, Jordan Love is expected to become the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season.