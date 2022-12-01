Published December 1, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens fans were sent into panic mode after it was reported that Lamar Jackson exited Wednesday’s practice early after picking up a quad injury. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a huge issue for the Ravens. During Thursday’s practice session, Jackson was a limited participant after missing the earlier portion of the session. He showed up later and was working on the field, according to Luke Jones of WNST.

Jackson was listed as limited on Wednesday after departing early following the quad injury. It seems his early exit from practice on Wednesday may have been precautionary, however, as the star quarterback was able to get some work in on Thursday, though he was a still limited participant.

Obviously, having Jackson return to practice so quickly after suffering the quad injury is encouraging for the Ravens. Especially ahead of a matchup against the Broncos, who, while one of the worst offensive teams in the league have a top-tier, lockdown secondary.

While Jackson no longer appears to be bothered by the hip injury that had him on previous Ravens’ injury reports, the quad injury was something new that popped up on Wednesday. Ultimately, it doesn’t seem likely that it’ll impact his status for Sunday, barring any additional setbacks.

After a tough loss against the Jaguars in Week 12, the Ravens and Lamar Jackson will be determined to make up for it with a win in Week 13. At 7-4, Baltimore is tied with the Bengals for first place in the AFC North, so getting Jackson on the field and securing a win over Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be critical.