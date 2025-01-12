The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos are in the middle of a tight Wild Card game to advance in the playoffs, and Josh Allen is trying to lead his team to a victory at home. As the Bills were leading 10-7 and in the redzone, Allen wanted to get the team a bigger lead, but he wasn't able to after the Broncos blew up the play.

One of the reasons the Bills weren't able to score a touchdown was because of a holding call in the endzone from Pat Surtain II. After the play, Allen made sure to let the refs know that they missed the blatant call, and the Bills had to settle for a field goal.

“Josh Allen was livid at the back judge after that third down sack. Thought there was a hold, or flag, somewhere in the secondary. He let the official hear it,” Bills reporter Dan Fetes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bills were still in the lead 13-7, but there's no doubt that they wanted to separate themselves even more with the Broncos being stingy on defense throughout the game so far. It's been a tight game for the most part, and it's going to take more than field goals to win this game.

Coming into the game, the Broncos have been known for having one of the better defenses in the league, and Bo Nix and the offense have been playing well enough all season to get them into the playoffs. For the Bills, they have big aspirations, and they're hoping that they can get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl this year.

This all hangs on the balance of Allen and how he performs, and there's no doubt that he's going to give it all, as he's shown all season.