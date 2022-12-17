By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

All week long, Miami Dolphins fans have been hearing non-stop about the upcoming weather against the Buffalo Bills. The latest predictions expect a rather chilly and snowy affair, with temperatures going as far as the low 20s. Many expect Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to struggle in this unfamiliar terrain, so to speak. The latest pictures from Buffalo certainly don’t help matters, either.

Earlier this morning, a Buffalo meteorologist posted some pictures of the team’s home stadium. In the picture, one could clearly see the Highmark Stadium being covered in so much snow. That’s frankly going to be concerning for the Dolphins, who play in a much hotter climate regularly.

The concern by many fans is that Tua Tagovailoa would struggle playing in the extreme cold in Buffalo against the Bills. The quarterback is more or less used to sunnier skies and less of the snow that folks in the city are used to. However, Tagovailoa has insisted that the Dolphins will be fine, and that it “snows in Alabama” anyway.

The Bills and the Dolphins are not just battling for bragging rights in Week 15. Both teams are fighting for control over the tough AFC East division. A win here for both teams would go a long way towards securing home-field advantage in the first round.

Perhaps the Dolphins should try a trick that another of their rivals employed against this same scenario. The Patriots came into Buffalo last season with almost the same weather conditions. In one of the most impressive performances in recent memory, Bill Belichick and co. won by exclusively running the ball. We’ll see if Tua Tagovailoa and Miami employs some of the same techniques in Week 15.