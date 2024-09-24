Because of a groin injury sustained during their huge 47-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills will be without offensive tackle Tylan Grable. A 2024 sixth-round pick out of UCF, Grable will be out some time, according to Bills reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. Although Grable is not a starting offensive tackle, he is a swing tackle, meaning he can back up both positions, so any injury to LT Dion Dawkins or RT Spencer Brown would be a big problem with little OL depth carried on the active roster. Bills OL Ryan Van Demark was inactive in Week 2.

The Bills were already without linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Taron Johnson, two key starting defenders, in Week 3 and are unlikely to return in time for Buffalo's upcoming against the Baltimore Ravens, according to head coach Sean McDermott via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Assessing Josh Allen's hot start

While on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers said he believes Josh Allen will win the NFL MVP.

“My good buddy Josh (Allen), who is playing at an MVP level. I told him every year he comes to my flag football event, I told him he’s going to win MVP in this league. He’s that talented. He’s an incredible player, but if you watched him last night. Number one, he slid a couple of times, which was smart. Number two, it’s just like with Jayden (Daniels). Winning football is playing from the pocket. And then when it breaks down, every now and then, you’ve got to make a few plays outside, off-schedule. And Josh has been a master at that for the last few years.”

Allen may have had some shade for his former teammates Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in his post-game comments via Cole Thompson of Yahoo Sports.

“It’s paying dividends of what we’ve worked on throughout the entire offseason and through training camp of the ‘everybody eats’ mentality,” Allen told reporters after the win. “And, again, it could be your play this play. You never know when it’s gonna happen. And that’s the beauty of it. When guys get to buy into this and really understand, like, ‘I may not get the ball four, five times thrown to me a game, but the one or two times I do, I’m gonna have opportunities to be in the end zone.’ You know, it’s a fun and wonderful thing when you have a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats, they don’t care about the touchdowns, and again, I think throughout practice, we’ve just had this mindset of like, ‘Hey, let’s just do things the right way and find ways to win football games. That’s what we’re doing right now.”

Allen was dominant against the Jaguars. He completed 23-of-30 passing for 263 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills held a 34-3 lead by halftime. Allen averages 8.8 yards per attempt (fourth in the NFL) and 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt (second-most). His true passer rating (127.2) is third-best, and his 84.2 QBR is also third-best.