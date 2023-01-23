Josh Allen looked like anything but one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League on Sunday afternoon, as the Buffalo Bills bowed out in the AFC Divisional Round for the second straight year.

After the 27-10 drubbing at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on home turf, the Bills cleaned out their lockers and spoke to the media on Monday morning.

Allen, who has been nursing a lingering ulnar collateral ligament injury down the stretch of the 2022 season, told team beat reporter Jon Scott that he felt he needed to change his mechanics to play through the elbow injury. He said he doesn’t believe right now that he’ll need surgery, but rather just rest for it to fully heal.

The Bills currently anticipate rest and recovery being enough to get Allen back to full strength for the 2023 campaign, and there’s not been any indication that the star signal-caller is in danger of missing offseason activities.

Allen completed 25 of 42 passes on Sunday for 265 yards and one interception, adding 26 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the Divisional Round loss.

It was just the second time this season the 26-year-old failed to pass for a touchdown, with the other time coming to the New York Jets in Week 9. He will certainly need some more playmaking help next year, with Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs combining for just 67 yards in the contest.

When Josh Allen was asked about his chemistry with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, he admitted the two have “a lot” of room to grow together.

But he adds that there will naturally be an overreaction to how the team played yesterday, and he praised Dorsey’s tireless work ethic and emphasized how much he enjoys working with him.

The Bills will be watching from the sidelines as the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals battle for a spot in the Super Bowl next Sunday.