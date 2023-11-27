Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still winless in overtime games in his career so far in the NFL after Buffalo suffered a loss to the Eagles.

Apparently, Josh Allen and NFL overtime are not the best of friends. With the Buffalo Bills' 37-24 loss Sunday night to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, Allen's OT record in the NFL remains without a win. In fact, he is now 0-6 overall in OT games in the pros.

That piece of information, as expected, did not escape the attention of fans and experts.

“Wow the @Eaglesled by QB @JalenHurts always find a way to win & they did it again on the legs of Jalen & win in OT 37-34 over the @BuffaloBills. Hard to believe in his career Josh Allen is now 0-6 in overtime games,” shared college basketball broadcasting legend Dick Vitale via X (formerly Twitter).

“Josh Allen is 0/6 in OT. Time to move on from this head coach. You got a freaking Bentley at QB and you’re driving him like a 1994 Toyota Corolla. I’m over it,” said X user @JSpenceTheKing.

From @Niners_ALL_day_: “It's pretty simple. Comes right down to it. Philly has a championship-caliber team. The Buffalo Bills do not. Josh, Allen is now 0-6 in OT. Josh could have won the game if he drove his team for a TD. He didn't do that his team lost. Josh, it's not that guy so far Jalen is.”

“The league really changed the OT rules for Josh Allen and he is still 0/6 in OT,” chimed in @EmSportsTakes.

Bills drop to 6-6 ahead of Week 13 bye

The Bills still had a three-point lead very late in regulation, but the Eagles managed to score on a field goal to tie the game and force overtime. Buffalo struck first in OT with a Tyler Bass field goal, but the Eagles responded with a game-winning touchdown run by Hurts. Allen concluded his night with 339 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 29-for-51 completions.

Buffalo has yet another intriguing couple of weeks ahead of them, having lost its sixth game of the season and third in the last four outings. The Bills have a bye in Week 13 and will emerge out of it in Week 13 to face the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.