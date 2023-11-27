Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is still confident in his team after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills dropped to a disappointing record of 6-6 with a brutal road loss at the hands of what has been the best team in the NFL so far this year, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills actually played very well throughout most of this game, taking a ten-point lead into the fourth and final frame; however, the Eagles would find a way to tie things up and send the game into overtime, where they won courtesy of a touchdown run from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

After the loss, Bills head coach Sean McDermott got one hundred percent honest on where the Bills go from here after the loss.

“You stand up,” said McDermott, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. “This is the league we're in, right? We came in here, we fought our a**** off, we didn't make enough, we didn't do enough, make enough plays, do enough on the coaching end, and at the end of the day, they're a tough group of guys in that locker room. Tough group of coaches. We're a good football team, and we just came out on the short end here. There are no moral victories. Each and every one of us have to look at ourselves, and like I told you, that starts with me. That's what you do. That's what the best do, and I know our football team is a darn good football team.

Up next for the Bills is the bye week before a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 10.